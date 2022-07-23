GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of green bay, the first word that comes to mind probably isn’t soccer, but that’s all about to change, at least, for this weekend.

Soccer fans from all 50 states and more than 15 countries are flocking to Lambeau field to witness the exhibition match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Todd Sheldon came here from Atlanta with his son and his son’s friend to watch the competition.

He says, “The game is fun, once you learn it and understand it and see what the players are doing. It has a lot of elements of American football”

The Pavlich family are die-hard Manchester City fans. They even host their own fan club in Minneapolis.

Chris Pavlich says, “I’ll tell you exactly why Packer fans especially should get on board with Manchester city: Talk to Aaron Rodgers. He’s one of the top City supporters in the United States.”

Even child soccer players are getting involved, with Manchester city hosting a free youth clinic as a part of their USA tour.

Flynn Tracy, one of the players, says “I’m feeling good I’m surprised they’re doing it at Lambeau. I felt even more excited about when I got to meet the coaches.”

For soccer fans, this isn’t just another match, but a way to see what Green Bay is all about.

Sheldon adds, “Soccer in other parts of the world is sort of an intrinsic part of the local community and the team. That’s very similar to Green Bay as well. And being a packer fan, most soccer teams across the world have a sort of similar relationship to where they are.”

Green Bay is expected to make more than $10 million from this event.