Soccer field at Quarry Park vandalized

Vandals have ruined a soccer practice field in the Lawrence-De Pere area.

Quarry Park is one of De Pere Select Soccer’s most-used practice fields.

“It’s disappointing for sure, and that’s probably putting it lightly,” said Patrick Wetzel, Administrator for the town of Lawrence. “We had an individual or individuals take some kind of vehicle on Quarry Park onto the soccer fields.”

More than 200 kids across 15 teams use the field at Quarry Park.

And it will likely take until next summer for the field to recover.

“With all the rain we’ve been getting, obviously there’s quite a bit of damage there that is not helpful,” he said. “Not a good thing at all when the soccer program is still playing for the next couple weeks yet.”

Hobart-Lawrence police don’t have a description of the vehicle, but at the end of the day, those responsible are going to owe possibly thousands of dollars.

“We’d be looking for restitution, on top of any other any other type of punitive penalties that might be allowed by the police departments or by law,” said Wetzel.

Practices will likely move to Southwest Park in Lawrence. You can keep yourself current on De Pere Select Soccer scheduling here.