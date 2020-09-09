Social distancing and fitness: options for working out this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — During the summer months, staying fit can be as easy as lacing up some running shoes and hitting the trails, but as the weather gets colder, that can lose its appeal.

“Typically in the summer we’re slow anyways, most fitness centers are with the weather being nicer and things like that,” Aric Riedemann, Fitness & Sports Manager at the Salvation Army Green Bay Kroc Center said.

But since the weather started turning, Riedemann told Local 5 that the Kroc Center has already seen a return.

“We’ve seen a lot of people, in this short little week we’ve seen a lot of people coming back,” he said.

To help folks feel better about returning, they’re taking extra precautions.

“Our fitness attendants are cleaning equipment more thoroughly,” Riedemann said. “We have hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility, and then we have some of our cardio machines, we have them marked off so that there’s six feet in between each one of those.”

There are also options for those who aren’t ready to get back into the building.

“We have virtual fitness, group fitness classes for people that might not feel comfortable coming back yet,” Riedemann said.

Over at Fitnessology, Fitness Coach Taylor Weyer told Local 5 of the benefits of setting up an online training regime for those who aren’t ready to step back into the gym setting.

“So you can’t just cancel, like, ‘oh I’ll go for a walk tomorrow,’ if you have it scheduled with a coach it’s very motivating to keep that appointment,” she explained.

Fitnessology is a smaller workout centerm where training is overseen by coaches.

“We have had a pretty big return of all of our clientele here,” Weyer said. “We’re just smaller so I feel like people feel more comfortable.”

But even if you’re not feeling ready to return to any type of gym setting, there are options as the weather worsens.

“As a personal trainer, I encourage movement, so there’s still options to do things such as virtual training at home,” Weyer said.

If you plan on staying fit this winter by running outside, experts reccomend:

Wearing light colored/reflective materials

Avoiding running at dusk or dawn

Carry your mobile phone in case of emergency

Dress in layers

Run with a buddy

Run against traffic flow

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SAFETY TIPS.