Social media campaign ‘Downtown Faces Forward’ expands to Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A social media campaign is taking the internet by storm and is shedding the light on local businesses.

Just as its name implies, Downtown Faces Forward is shining the light on local business owners in downtown Neenah. What started off in Green Bay and De Pere has now made its way down in to the Fox Valley.

“They’re taking pictures with the store, either owners or staff in front of their buildings or inside their business to really capture a moment in time- to document this moment in history,” said Michelle Dejno, Vice President of O’Connor Connective. “How they’re adjusting, how they’re persevering and moving forward.”

Each photo has an uplifting message. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/4PFErNLZHY — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) May 20, 2020

Photos and accompanying short stories for each small business are being featured every day, including weekends, on the Downtown Faces Forward digital platforms of Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

“We’re looking at implementing this in other communities in other ways so that the project really may not have an end because every downtown needs that extra support,” said Dejno.

Many say that participating in this project has helped generate hope while they face forward in anticipation of their businesses reopening once more. A listing of the more than 45 businesses and their owners is on the Downtown Faces Forward Facebook page. Some owners are photographed by themselves, some with their families. Other communities are welcome to join in by showcasing their downtown business owners and using the hashtag #DowntownFacesForward.