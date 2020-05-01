Social media campaign ‘Downtown Faces Forward’ highlighting local businesses and owners

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new initiative is bringing awareness and support for downtown businesses in both De Pere and Green Bay.

It’s called ‘Downtown Faces Forward’ and it’s a social media campaign driving business, sales, and access to local services. Small businesses throughout the downtown areas of Wisconsin are doing what they can for a second month amid the Safer-At-Home order. It’s forced them to find new ways of doing business.

That’s where the new initiative comes in. It’s a creative project that is raising awareness and support for downtown small businesses by featuring the people behind the storefronts.

“Downtown Faces Forward is a creative, forward-facing project that raises awareness and support for downtown small businesses by featuring the people behind the storefronts,” says Bridget

O’Connor, owner, and principal of O’Connor Connective. “These downtown small businesses, their

owners, and their teams are the ones who fuel the vibrant communities that intertwine with our

Broadway and Main streets and avenues, around the bends of the Fox River, and throughout the New North. It’s these faces and their places that make us, us.”

O’Connor Connective has partnered with local photographers to feature the faces of local business owners and their fortitude during the COVID-19 challenge. Event organizers say featuring such a campaign at a time like this allows for an enhanced opportunity to educate, inform, and entice others to choose local and visit when the time is right again.

Joining Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and Olde Main Street, Inc. as supporters of the Downtown Faces

Forward initiative are Definitely De Pere, De Pere Area Chamber of Commerce, De Pere Art Center,

Greater Green Bay Chamber, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, and New North Inc.

Photos and accompanying short stories for each small business will be featured one weekday at a time on the Downtown Faces Forward digital platforms of Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

A listing of the more than 25 businesses and their owners is on the Downtown Faces Forward Facebook page. Some owners are photographed by themselves. Some with their families. Other communities are welcome to join in by showcasing their downtown business owners and using the hashtag, #DowntownFacesForward.

To learn more about Downtown Faces Forward and see the faces behind the downtown businesses in Green Bay and De Pere, go to @DowntownFacesForward on Facebook and Instagram as well as LinkedIn.

