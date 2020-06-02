Social media helps draw attention to clashes with police

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — In Northeast Wisconsin and across the country, videos of clashes between protesters and police are being published on social media.

“I think it’s a very good thing that you can’t do anymore hiding,” Pastor LC Green of the Divine Temple Church of God in Christ told Local 5.

Pastor Green says that the ability to record and share videos has led to greater accountability.

“[In the past] You say something that the police did, and he go and take you to court and say he didn’t do it and they believed everything he said,” he explained.

These days, videos shared online can help show what’s really happening

“Every time they go to arrest black, brown, whatever color, they go with their hand on their gun,” Pastor Green said.

The videos highlight changes he says need to be made.

“I think a lot of these officers need to be retrained,” Pastor Green said.

Local 5 was sent two videos depicting clashes with police during Sunday’s protest that turned violent.

Local 5 reached out to Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith about the videos we were sent.

He declined to comment on camera, but did say that there are internal investigations underway.

Pastor Green said he is in regular communication with the chief.

“We talk to Chief Smith, we have a meeting and we make sure we get together with him,” he said. “We have a great relationship with the police officers here.”

Protests can go a long way in making change, but the Pastor says there is another piece to the puzzle.

“If we get together, then we can change a lot of things,” he said. “Now, the next thing we need to do, we need to get out and vote.”