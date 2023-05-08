GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District has given an update regarding an apparent social media threat made toward Edison Middle School.

According to officials, the threat is not credible, and Green Bay Police have located the individual that sent the social media threat.

“There is no danger to our students and staff,” said Lori Blakeslee, the Director of Communications and Public Relations.

Green Bay Area Public Schools also wants to acknowledge the anxiety and concern these threats create. Any student having trouble at school is encouraged to reach out to Student Services.

The Green Bay Police Department released the following statement on the incident:

The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) has identified a juvenile suspected of a social media threat made in reference to a potential shooting at Edison Middle School. The GBPD will still be sending extra officers to the school on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff. Lt. Keith Gering, Green Bay Police Department

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when we get more information.