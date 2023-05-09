GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says they had extra officers at multiple Green Bay area schools Tuesday morning following shooting threats made on social media.

“We take all threats very seriously and when an incident like this occurs, we work closely with the

Green Bay Area Public School District to ensure the safety of students and staff. This morning,

students were welcomed into Edison Middle School and Preble High School like any other day, but with the situation at hand, we are staffing each location with additional officers throughout the day,” said Lt. Keith Gering, Green Bay Police Department.

In a release, police say they were made aware, Monday night around 7 p.m., of a threat towards the Edison Middle School. Officials say it took a couple of hours to identify a Green Bay Area Public School student as the one who made the threat.

Police deemed the threat as not credible and the department is referring charges against the student to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

As for the threat made against Preble High School, Police say they learned of it Monday night around 10:15 p.m. and do not yet know where the threat originated from.

“At this time, we have found the threat at Edison Middle School to not be credible and we are still actively investigating the threat at Preble High School, and we will invest as much time as needed to explore the credibility,” said Lt. Gering.

Lt. Gering also mentioned that it is important to report threatening messages or posts immediately to local law enforcement.

Officials are asking anyone with information about either threat to contact the Green Bay Police Department.

At this time no other information regarding the threats is available. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.