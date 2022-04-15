GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for help in identifying the owner, or previous owner, of an abandoned cat that was found abandoned in a crate while covered in urine.

According to the department, on April 7, police found a gray, white, and orange domestic shorthaired adult female Calico cat in a pet carrier on a gravel driveway at Ken Euers Nature Area.

Police described the cat as being ‘severely matted’ and covered in urine.

Gray, white, and orange domestic shorthaired adult female Calico cat found abandoned

Now, officers are trying to locate the cat’s owner or previous caretaker.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (920) 448-3200 ext 0113, reference case 22-216788. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or the “P3” app.