Solar panel project complete at NeighborWorks Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — NeighborWorks Green Bay will be getting some of their building’s power from a new source.

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the affordable housing agency in an effort to commit to sustainability as well as cutting energy costs.

NeighborWorks expects to save nearly $7,000 each year because of the panels. This represents a 43% reduction.

Organization leaders say they are glad to finally see their vision become a reality.

“We look at this building and see all the sunshine on it, just begging for solar panels on it. So we’ve been thinking about the possibility for a long time, and only in the last year has it really become feasible for us to contemplate doing it,” says Noel Halvorsen, President and CEO of NeighborWorks Green Bay.

The savings, according to Halvorsen, will not only allow NeighborWorks to reduce their bottom line but make it easier for the organization to serve the community.

“The savings from this solar project will improve our bottom line and make it easier to serve more families with our mission of homebuyer education, homebuyer preparation, and a variety of housing counseling and education services.”

The project costs just over $150,000. Most of that was provided by grants as well as a donation from Schneider.