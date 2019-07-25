Solar power helps to “Excellerate” green aviation

OSHKOSH, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – EAA’s AirVenture is known for its aircraft and air shows but the annual convention also hosts some of the latest technology in the aviation industry.

Companies like Excellerate are working to provide practical solar power charging solutions for manufacturers of electric aircraft like Pipistrel. “What we’re demonstrating here is a smaller version of a micro grid that can be scaled to whatever size a customer or client needs”, said VP of Product Development for Excellerate Charlie Fredrickson.

“We can use the systems with solar panels to recharge our aircraft and it will even store energy while we’re out flying,” said Michael Coates with Pipistrel, “it’s a perfect way to start electric aviation, zero emission aviation and green aviation.”