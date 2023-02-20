GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Student musicians got to show off their skills at Solo and Ensemble Music Festivals around the state this past weekend.

The Wisconsin School Music Association sponsors the annual events in early spring.

Middle and high schoolers perform either solo or in ensemble in front of a panel of judges.

Those who earn top scores advance to the state level.

A vocal ensemble from Green Bay’s Preble High School, for example, will be taking their acapella version of Billy Joel’s “And So It Goes” to the state competition at UW Green Bay.

State Solo and Ensemble Festivals are held on college campuses throughout the UW system in May.