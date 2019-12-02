1  of  12
Closings
Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Carney Nadeau Schools Menominee Michigan Schools Menominee Senior Center NEWCAP North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI North Star Montessori Academy- Marinette Shawano Community Middle School St John Paul II Catholic School - MI St Paul - Town of Washington Stella Maris Catholic Parish Stephenson MI Area Schools

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Solutions 2 Wellness Expo bringing together businesses, community in the Fox Cities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) The Fox Cities Exhibition Center will be your one-stop shop for everything health-related on January 11th, 2020.

The Solutions 2 Wellness Expo is bringing dozens of local organizations and businesses together for the public to learn everything about healthy foods, weight loss, mental health, injury rehab – and other natural solutions to health concerns and goals.

Chan Van Nuland and Zach Vallafskey with Iron Alliance, and Grace Olson and Karen Grams with Nature’s Pathways Magazine, stopped by Local 5 This Morning to explain the importance of the event, and how you can learn more about what it takes to kick off a healthy lifestyle in 2020.

Registration is free. Click the link above to sign up, or for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories