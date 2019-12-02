Solutions 2 Wellness Expo bringing together businesses, community in the Fox Cities

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) The Fox Cities Exhibition Center will be your one-stop shop for everything health-related on January 11th, 2020.

The Solutions 2 Wellness Expo is bringing dozens of local organizations and businesses together for the public to learn everything about healthy foods, weight loss, mental health, injury rehab – and other natural solutions to health concerns and goals.

Chan Van Nuland and Zach Vallafskey with Iron Alliance, and Grace Olson and Karen Grams with Nature’s Pathways Magazine, stopped by Local 5 This Morning to explain the importance of the event, and how you can learn more about what it takes to kick off a healthy lifestyle in 2020.

Registration is free. Click the link above to sign up, or for more information.