APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We hear a lot about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting gas prices in the United States.

But it’s affecting the prices of other products like wheat as well just ask some local bakery owners in the Fox Valley.

For over 20 years, Scott Simon has woken up early to prepare the treats he sells at Simple Simon Bakery. Throughout the pandemic, Simon said that wheat was a lot more stable in terms of resisting price increases compared to other products he uses at the bakery like soy, eggs, and packaging. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is changing all of this.

Together, Russia and Ukraine supply about 30 percent of the world’s wheat supply.

“I just found out today that the price of wheat is going to go up 20 percent just this week,” said Simon.

From the cookies to the cakes, to the donuts, wheat is in basically everything he sells at the bakery.

“When it comes down to it you have to turn it around on your customers and you don’t like to do it,” said Simon.

Simon said he expects prices on items at his bakery to increase by about 50 cents.

While suppliers, bakeries, and restaurants face higher prices for wheat, pricier wheat is actually benefitting wheat farmers in the United States.

“Other countries that would buy Russian wheat are now buying American wheat that’s where the price of wheat is going up because of the supply and demand,” said Simon.

This puts farmers like Doug Rebout in Janesville, Wis. in a weird position.

“I don’t like to be able to profit from despair in another country, but that is the way the global market works,” said Rebout.

Rebout’s situation is extra tricky because he adopted his daughter from Ukraine in 2005. He says he is praying for the Russian invasion there to end even though it has benefited his farm.

“With the prices we are being a little bit more optimistic and aggressive than we usually are,” said Rebout.

Rebout tells Local Five News that Russia is a major producer of fertilizer and that with the situation unfolding in Europe getting fertilizer has become more expensive for Wisconsin farmers.