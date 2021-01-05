Some businesses opened, expanded in 2020 despite challenges

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Ahnapee Brewery‘s second location opened in 2020.

“By the time we were almost ready to open, the pandemic was in full swing,” Owner/Brewer Nick Calaway said. “It’s daunting. I had a lot of people ask if I was just going to stop building. The building was almost built but it wasn’t completely built.”

Ahnapee brewery is based out of Algoma.

They now boast a second location in Suamico.

“You can’t sell a half-finished building is the first problem,” Calaway said of the predicament, “and at the same time we’d been working on it for so many years that it couldn’t stop, we just needed to keep on going.”

The brewery opened in August to initially large crowds.

Calaway told Local 5 those crowds died down in just a couple of weeks.

“Which I wasn’t expecting and neither was the budgets, however it’s better than being closed,” he said.

“Many businesses, as is the entrepreneur spirit, thrived in this economy,” Ron Franklin, Hub Manager of the Greater Green Bay Area Chamber of Commerce’s Startup Hub said. “They’re able to adjust and overcome issues, they were able to find new ways of doing business.”

Franklin helps new businesses get off the ground in his work with the Startup Hub.

He predicts a small business boom in 2021.

“As with any downturn in the economy, that is a traditional spike in entrepreneurship,” Franklin said.

He told Local 5 he predicts that will begin in the next three to six months.

For now, the owner of Ahnapee Brewery says they’re holding on, just like everyone else.

“Realizing that we’re all in the same boat: us, restaurants, other bars, other breweries, makes it a little bit easier to palate,” Calaway said.