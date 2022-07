ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Talk about a long day at work.

According to the Ashwaubenon Public safety, on Thursday, its B shift crew handled over 60 calls which included 13 rescue calls, 5 fire calls, and 43 police calls.

Authorities say several of the police calls entailed disturbances, child welfare calls, and ‘a couple of naked people.’

“Some days have a dumpster fire. Some days ARE a dumpster fire,” wrote the Ashwaubenon Public Safety.