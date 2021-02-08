Some Farmers to Families distributions canceled due to weather

(WFRV) – Due to the sub-zero temperatures, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin announced the cancelation of some of the Farmers to Families distribution events.

The following events have been canceled:

2/9 Waushara Fairgrounds 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2/10 NWTC – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Oshkosh West – 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

2/11 Timber Rattler’s Stadium – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



The extreme cold temperatures partnered with the cancelation timeline of the trucking vendor were a factor in the decision to cancel some of the events.

According to a release, all other scheduled distributions will go on as planned.

For more information visit their Facebook page.