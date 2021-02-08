Some Farmers to Families distributions canceled due to weather

(WFRV) – Due to the sub-zero temperatures, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin announced the cancelation of some of the Farmers to Families distribution events.
The following events have been canceled:
- 2/9
- Waushara Fairgrounds 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- 2/10
- NWTC – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Oshkosh West – 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- 2/11
- Timber Rattler’s Stadium – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The extreme cold temperatures partnered with the cancelation timeline of the trucking vendor were a factor in the decision to cancel some of the events.
According to a release, all other scheduled distributions will go on as planned.
For more information visit their Facebook page.