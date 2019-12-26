Some flights to and from Austin Straubel, Appleton Airport being delayed or canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — On one of the biggest travel days of the year, some flights from Austin Straubel in Green Bay and Appleton International Airport.

At least three flights arriving in Green Bay have been delayed while six departing flights are scheduled to leave later than scheduled.

In Appleton, two arrival flights have been pushed off, with one from Sanford/Orlando expected to arrive at 6:14 p.m.

Two Thursday morning flights from Appleton to Chicago have been canceled while five other departures are running behind schedule.

For flight information at Austin Straubel, click here. For flight information at Appleton International Airport, click here.

Motorists are also experiencing some slow-downs and delays due to a Dense Fog Advisory covering most of Northeast Wisconsin.

For the area’s most accurate forecast, visit the Storm Team 5 page.