Some Kimberly Residents Still Without Power

In Kimberly, about one-thousand homes remain without electricity and community officials are working to keep tense residents comforted and safe by handing out information about cooling shelters and food safety.

Kimberly’s community emergency response team has taken to foot to deliver life-saving information during these troubled times.

The safety tip about making sure appliances are turned off as power is being restored, saved one homeowner’s life, who smelled gas and alerted a member of Kimberly’s community response team.

As power is being restored many Kimberly residents are starting to see the light at the end of this severe weather.