Some Outagamie Co. snowmobile trails to open for the weekend, many remain closed

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Parks Department has announced an update on the county’s snowmobile trail system.

At sunrise on Friday, January 31, trails in zones 1,6, and 7, will open. At sunrise on Sunday, February 2, trails in those zones will close.

Trails in zones 2, 3, 4, and 5 will remain closed.

Officials say the trails are in fair to poor condition with bare spots in fields and slush in some areas.

The Parks Department is reminding riders to be cautious due to the bare and soft spots on the trails. Some ditches may not be completely packed with snow or have standing water.

Snowmobilers are reminded to stay on marked trails and respect adjoining property owners.

Those who ride on county trails when they are closed can be fined, according to officials.

To stay up-to-date on Outagamie County trail conditions, follow Outagamie County Parks on Facebook and Twitter or call 920-832-4790 ext. #3.