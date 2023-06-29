GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The air quality across northeast Wisconsin is still being impacted by the Canadian wildfires, while many people are trying to get outside and enjoy their Summer. For the first time ever the air in Green Bay ranks near the worst in the world.

Jim Jansen is the general manager of The Creamery and says the quality of the air is preventing his employees and customers from enjoying their patio.

“We do have a lot of staff that feels a little bit uneasy some days about serving outside, granted the weather looks beautiful, it’s 80, 85 degrees but some people are feeling unsafe right now with being outside for an extended period of time and obviously we respect that,” stated Jansen.

Jansen says customers are welcome to sit outside but for the safety of his employees, he does not recommend it.

“We have been pretty much closed down outside unless somebody specifically requests outside seating, it is an adjustment usually in the summertime people are begging to be outside and that is obviously very different right now,” said Jansen.

Local forecasters are hoping for air quality improvement by the weekend.