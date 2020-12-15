Some returning to in-person learning this week, but most of Green Bay’s students will carry on virtually

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Some Green Bay area students will be returning to in-person instruction before the end of the week.

The news comes after a long and emotional school board meeting Monday evening, in which parents called in to plead for a return to the classroom.

“It’s our job to listen to that input an then to try to balance that with our charge to make sure that we are providing a healthy and safe environment for our kids,” Superintendent Stephen Murley told Local 5 Tuesday.

The board decided to bring Special Education students and students enrolled in specialized programs back as early as Thursday.

Murley listed off examples of specialized programs: “City Stadium Automotive at East High School would be one of those, our agriculture program at Southwest High School would be another one.”

All of the programs that will make a return are offered only at the high school level.

High school sports and other extracurricular activities will also be able to make a return as early as next week.

“It’s a little more logistically straightforward for us to do that,” Murley explained, “because there’s smaller numbers of students that meet less frequently.”

Getting students back into the classroom will depend on the burden rate.

The board did adjust the gating criteria: elementary students, sixth and ninth graders will all be able to return when the burden rate falls to 250.

The rest of the high school and middle school students will have to wait until the burden level reaches 100.

“Just a few weeks ago we were over 1,400,” Murley said of the burden rate. “So we’ve seen some really good progress in the community.”