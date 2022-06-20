SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV)- Electricity is something we may take for granted until the power goes out.

In Seymour, some residents have been without power since that storm hit on Wednesday evening.



“Lots of grilling out, lots of camping out, no power, no flashlights, no phone service so lots of board games and card games at the end of the night,” said Ryan Hansen.

Hansen is using a generator to power his freezer and his fridge and has encouraged his son to enjoy outdoor activities while the power remains out inside.

He’s been busy cleaning up his yard of tree branches.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the smiles on our faces and come together and get the work done,” said Hansen.

Hansen’s neighbor Adam Dolan also doesn’t have power.



“Cold showers and I learned how to make a frozen pizza on the grill so there’s been some bonuses I learned how to do some things,” said Dolan.

Dolan described the sky as a type of orange he’s never seen before in the minutes before the storm hit on Wednesday night. He said he’s glad that nobody was hurt and is thankful that the damage on his property was minimal.

It’s not just houses that don’t have power, but businesses as well including the Mobil gas station and McDonald’s on County Highway C.

Local Five News spotted multiple We Energies crews working on power lines throughout town on Sunday afternoon.

Residents on the block said that most families got their power back on around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. According to We Energies power outage map, there are 121 people in Outagamie County that still don’t have power.