DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Someday Farms is using pumpkins to feed their livestock.

Operator Tyra Stoehr says the farm is collecting pumpkins to provide meals for their animals.

“Pumpkin provides a lot of nutrients for the goats so any chance that we can get pumpkins from people to help give the goats something nutritious is really what we’re looking for,” stated Stoeher.

Stoehr says donating the pumpkins will allow their animals to receive healthy meals during the holiday season.

“It’s a good way to kind of not just dump them in a landfill and let them rot as long as they’re not frozen, they don’t have candle wax in them they’re good pumpkins and we’ve left a trailer out front,” stated Stoehr.

The farm plans to accept Pumpkins for the entire holiday season.