MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’.

The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.

A man told police that he was injured by the cord on August 26 and noticed it was up again around 4 a.m. on August 29.

The cord was hanging neck high across the path and was attached to a chain link fence.

On August 31, police officers found a new wire cord that was placed across the path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The cord was removed and collected as evidence.

  • Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
  • Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

Police are actively investigating these situations and are asking for any information from the public. Those who have information can call 608-266-6014 or 608-225-2345.

No additional details were provided.