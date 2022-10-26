APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Legion Post 38 hosted a Senior Cornhole League on Tuesday, proving the notion right that age is just a number.

The 16-team league, which plays every Tuesday at West College Avenue, is an 8-week long season that includes an awards banquet with a dinner.

“Well because we’re not necessarily of the younger generation, and this is something that anyone can still pretty much do,” said the Senior Cornhole League Organizer, Ed Domek. “We might have a little problem sometimes going down to pick up the bags but otherwise it’s something that is very conducive for us to be able to do,” joked Domek.

The oldest competitor is 86 years old but competitors do not need to be a part of the American Legion to compete.

This is the second year for the Senior Cornhole League, and money that is raised during the season goes to scholarship programs and Legion outings.