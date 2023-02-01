(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.

Authorities say the driver was taken into custody after he was boxed in at an intersection. A deputy reportedly asked him for the reason he fled.

The driver apparently replied with:

Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel. Driver in Chisago County

Chisago County is about ten miles west of the Wisconsin and Minnesota border.

No additional information was provided. The Facebook post has close to 2,000 engagements with nearly 300 shares.

No additional information was provided.