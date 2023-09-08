OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Winnebago County man charged in connection to the death of his parents was in court on Thursday for a pre-trial conference, where his attorney requested a not guilty due to insanity (NGI) examination.

Court records show that 26-year-old Erik T. Metzig, who is accused of killing both of his parents, will be granted an NGI examination. He is charged with two counts of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found dead inside their home on March 18, 2023. Authorities say that the parents died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Erik Metzig was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly, where the complaint says police made contact with him.

Police reportedly found red smears, which were believed to be blood, in Metzig’s car. They also discovered a journal in his bedroom that had writings that said he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared.

Metzig is still being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond. He is expected to have the NGI examination within the coming weeks before returning to Winnebago County court on November 6 for further proceedings.