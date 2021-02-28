Son of former Green Bay Packer loses dad’s Super Bowl ring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The son of a former Green Bay Packer says he is heartbroken after losing his father’s Super Bowl II ring, and he is offering a $5,000 reward for its return.

Mike Kostelnik says he believes he lost the ring that belonged to his dad, former Packers defensive tackle Ron Kostelnik, last weekend when he and his family went to visit a daughter at Indiana University and to tour Miami University in Ohio.

He says he only stopped at a BP gas station in Greensburg, Indiana, and that he thought the ring was in car’s console.

Ron Kostelnik played for the Packers for eight seasons from 1961 to 1968 and helped the team win five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls.