Songwriter Eddy J. Lemberger used Aaron Rodgers as metaphysical inspiration for a new Packers anthem

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – A new Packers anthem has emerged in the days leading up to Green Bay’s Playoff game against San Francisco Saturday night.

It’s called “This World of Green and Gold” and was written by Eddy J. Lemberger who is based out of South Milwaukee.

The accompanying video traces the team’s history and mentions all the legendary names of the game.

Long-time Packers fans will recognize him. Back in the ’90s, he was the frontman for the Packers Fans Tours parties across the street from Lambeau.

He’s written more than 20 songs for the Packers. Arguably, one of his most famous is “I Love My Green Bay Packers” polka.

With this latest tune, Lemberger says he found inspiration from the sometimes metaphysical media briefings given by Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I think Aaron Rodgers is surfing the collective mind really masterfully this year,” Lemberger told Local 5 News. “And I think this could take us right to winning the Super Bowl, again.”

In fact, Rodgers talked about his mindset going into the game on Tuesday in a way that shows just how unique the leader of the pack is.

“When the moment starts to get bigger, I simplify things,” Rodgers said during a zoom media availability on Tuesday afternoon. “Very tiny reminders and tasks that allow me to stay in my body. Stay in my mind.”

Lemberger says he doesn’t write the songs for the money. Even though that would be nice.

He says his songwriting is about bringing people together to sing along.