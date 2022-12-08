Many businesses along San Ysidro Boulevard, just north of the border, are closed due to lack of customers from south of the border.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – A facility in central Wisconsin will be closing its doors which will affect 70 employees.

According to a letter that was sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Sonoco Wisconsin Cores, LLC operation is permanently closing its facility in Wisconsin Rapids, The facility is located at 800 Fremont Street.

The letter states that the expected date of the first separation as a result of the plant closing is March 31. There will be 70 employees affected as a result of the plant closing.

Wisconsin Rapids is about 45 minutes west of Waupaca. No additional information was provided.