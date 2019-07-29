Sons of Norway chapter celebrates 50 years

Everything Norwegian was celebrated Sunday at Liberty Hall in Kimberly.

The Sons of Norway, Norse Valley Lodge celebrated its 50 years with a Norwegian reception.

The reception featured Norwegian-themed items and displays of needlework.

There was also live music and a fiddle group from Madison in traditional Norwegian costume.

A representative from the International Sons of Norway leadership also spoke at the event.

A member from the group explains what the organization is all about.

“We have a three-legged stool we refer to: the financial which is the insurance, fraternal which is all the social aspect and the foundation,” says Ron Stubbings, president of the Sons of Norway. “We have the Sons of Norway Foundation. We have grants, helping hands, if there’s a disaster somewhere members can get $1000 quickly, no questions asked.”

There was also a Norwegian dinner during the event.