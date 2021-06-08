FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Soon-to-be laid-off Clearwater Paper workers to receive help from FVWDB

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Workforce Development Board (FVWDB) is planning on offering its services to the 285 Clearwater Paper workers who will lose their jobs when the plant closes in July 2021.

The FVWDB is working on setting up a rapid response meeting for the employees to explain what services are offered through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). All of the services included in the WIOA are free and covered by the U.S. Department of Labor’s WIOA funds.

According to officials, the following is included in the WIOA:

  • Resume assistance
  • Job search planning
  • Skills assessment
  • Retraining for a new role

According to notification from Clearwater, the plant has workers that are represented by Local 2-482 of the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union. There are also salaried supervisors and management personnel.

The Clearwater plant is to be completely closed, but there has been no information about the future of the property.

Workforce board staff will do in-person meetings with union members tomorrow and general information sessions for all employees later in June. There is a private job fair planned for next week, with potential employers offering similar manufacturing roles.

More information can be found at the FVWDB’s website.

