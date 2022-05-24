FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is teaming up with Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue to help save lives.

Residents of the Fond du Lac area can sign up for free smoke alarm installations and a home fire safety plan.

During a home visit, Red Cross volunteers and firefighters from Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue will share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

“Our goal is to save lives,” said Northeast Wisconsin Chapter Executive Director of American Red Cross, Steve Hansen. “There has been a disturbing spike in home fires over the past two years, including recent larger residential fires in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Clintonville, and Menasha. That’s why we want to make sure everyone has working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”

Installations are part of a national Red Cross initiative, ‘Sound the Alarm’, with a goal to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.

‘Sound the Alarm’ events are a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save 1,243 lives since launching in 2014.

Help protect against home fires by following these steps:

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home, and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your house.

with at least two ways to exit every room in your home, and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your house. Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.

until everyone can get out in less than two minutes. Place smoke alarms on each level of your home , including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries and check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. Change the batteries at least once a year and if they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced.

Residents can click here or call 888-376-4056 to schedule an appointment.

Installations will be scheduled throughout May, with home appointments being planned for May 24 and 25.