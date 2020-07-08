GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

South Bridge proposal hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Local News

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)-On Wednesday, a public meeting is scheduled for residents to voice their opinion about the long planned South Bridge project through De Pere.

The plans for the project began to roll in 2008 and since then Environmental Impact Studies have been conducted. The bridge would connect Interstate 41 and 43 and run through the city of De Pere, Towns of Lawrence, Ledgeview and Rockland. The route would demolish 4-16 homes, and 16-75 other properties would have to be acquired. It would also remove 13-78 acres of agricultural land, and 5-21 acres of wetlands.

An in-person public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th from 3 p.m through 8 p.m at the Brown County Fairgrounds. For a complete look at the plans, visit: https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/planning-and-land-services/planning/south-bridge-connector/).

