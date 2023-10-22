GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The South Greenville Grange is celebrating 150 years of service, grange member Jean Goffard says the grange holds a special place in her heart.

“I am a fifth-generation grange member so my ancestors were some that started the grange originally so that is why I’m involved, and I really want to keep this building going because it has got a long history in my family and in the community,” explained Goffard.

Grange member Tony Menning says participating with the grange allows the community to bond.

“The history is rich I think it’s worth spending time in the community and this was a milestone in American history and if anything can bring us back it might be something like this,” stated Menning.

Goffard hopes to inspire younger generations to learn more about the grange’s history.

“We really hope that they see that this is a worthwhile building an organization that we can keep going for future generations,” said Menning.

The grange looks to host more fundraising events in the future.

