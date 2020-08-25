UPDATE: I-41 southbound in Fond du Lac reopened

TUESDAY 8/25/2020 11:24 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say the crash blocking southbound I-41 in Fond du Lac has been cleared.

The crash happpened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes of I-41 from Johnson Street and Military Road were closed while crews responded to the crash.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original Story: Southbound I-41 in Fond du Lac blocked by crash

TUESDAY 8/25/2020 10:31 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-41 southbound near County D in Fond du Lac are blocked due to a crash.

Authorities say the southbound lanes of the highway between Johnson Street and Military Road are closed while crews respond to the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route by heading west on WIS 23 to South Rolling Meadows Drive to East County D to I-41 south.

No additional details are available at this time.

Latest Stories