LENA, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 8, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Southbound lane is closed on the US 141.

The closure is near the City of Lena, in Oconto County, due to pavement buckling. The lane is estimated to be closed for about 30 minutes. The closure is near County M.

Local Five will continue to update this story and more information becomes available.