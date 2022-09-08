THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier.

Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open.

The incident took just over an hour to clear.

No other information was provided.

Original Story: Southbound WIS 26 lanes blocked due to crash near I-41 in Oshkosh

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 3:45 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on WIS 26 are blocked near I-41 due to a crash in Oshkosh.

According to WisDOT, the incident around 3:30 p.m. near I-41. Additionally, the northbound left lane is also blocked.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is responding and it should take roughly two hours to clear.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are provided.