ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A southcentral Wisconsin deer farm has been placed under quarantine after a white-tailed buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed the positive CWD result on a Rock County deer farm. The result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

Officials say the positive result came from a 4-year-old white-tailed buck, subsequently leading to the farm being placed under quarantine.

The deer farm in Rock County will remain under quarantine while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal’s brain.

More information on CWD can be found here.