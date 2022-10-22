FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores.

Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21.

The recall includes products purchased on or before October 19.

The recalled products include:

Hot Beef Strips

Regular Beef Strips

BBQ Beef Strips

Officials say that evidence showed that the products may have been adulterated.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products, but anyone with signs or symptoms should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products are asked to get rid of them.