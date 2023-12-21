DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the Town of Clay Banks, a 75-acre property has been added as one of Door County Land Trust’s protected properties.

The property is located in the southeast corner of Door County in the Town of Clay Banks and directly south of Sturgeon Bay on Shiloh Road. Brian Forest, the Land Protection Manager at Door County Land Trust, explained it will have an established parking area eventually, but right there is just an old farm access to pull into until they can get a nature preserve sign and better marking.

Viewed as an ecological gem, Bear Creek runs through the property, which flows directly into Lake Michigan. Brian Forest told Local 5’s Samantha Petters the waterway makes protecting this property even more crucial to the environment.

“It’s special because Bear Creek moves through here; it flows out to Lake Michigan through this property and creates some incredible topography as you hike through here,” said Forest. “Maintaining these habitats, fly-aways for migratory birds, and significant fisheries that have been established by the DNR are important.”

As Door County Land Trust’s 15th Land Trust preserve, the organization is excited to have visitors and show the community everything Bear Creek’s surrounding area has to offer.

“Being a nature preserve, we’re going to try to highlight this property on our hiking maps and our hunting maps. We’re going to have opportunities for people to come out, we’re going to have a parking area, we’re going to have a trail system, we’re going to have some overlooks that overlook some vistas like this.”

The property was formerly a dairy farm, so there are some crop fields that The Land Trust hopes to turn into more of a short grass prairie for bird habitat for nesting birds. Throughout the property, there are egg fields that they’re planning to transition back to forests.

“It will be a longer process to try to get some of that infrastructure in place like the overlooks and stuff like that,” explained Forest. “But we’re looking at at least a year or so.”

It’s open to the public right now so that people can come out to the property.

“We’ve been doing this since 1986, and we’ve protected over 9,400 acres at this point throughout the county,” said Forest. “And now this is a land that’s going to be protected forever from being developed and subdivided.”

To find out more information about Door County Land Trust’s other Nature Preserves or to donate, visit their website, or they ask that you contact them directly.