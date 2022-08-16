BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Southern Door County School District will have two referendum questions on the Fall General Election ballot for community members to vote on.

On Monday, August 15, the Door County School District Board of Education voted unanimously (6-0) to have these two questions on the ballot.

The first question will be an operational referendum renewal to maintain current district programs and services. The second question will be a capital referendum question to improve and upgrade the district’s current facilities.

According to the Southern Door County School District, if these referendums are approved, neither of the questions will increase the mill rate over current levels.

“The District has been fiscally conscious with taxpayer dollars in order to put us in a position to pass not only the $975,000 operational referendum, but also the capital referendum with no property tax mill rate increase over the current level,” noted Superintendent Christopher Peterson. “In order to further position Southern Door as the ‘District of Choice’ in Door County, we would like to continue what we started in 2018 and ensure that our facilities best serve today’s students and future Southern Door Eagles.”

The project will renovate the elementary and middle school art rooms and improve technical education alongside family, consumer, and agriculture education.

The project will also include the construction of an indoor multipurpose facility with an expansion of the weight room/fitness area, the construction of a bus garage, and an expansion of parking by relocating the district office.

Additionally, if voters approve this project, the district can borrow the required funds with no tax mill rate increase for debt above the current level due to early debt repayment. District officials say this strategic approach allows the district’s mill rate to stay consistent for taxpayers while addressing facility needs one phase at a time.