Southern Door County School District awarded $10,000 grant

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Southern Door County School District announced it has been awarded one of ten grants statewide to enhance the personal finance education of its students.

The District shared that it has received a $10,000 financial literacy grant which helps to provide students with help developing financial knowledge, capability, confidence, and resilience.

Southern Door County School District says this Personal Financial Literacy (PFL) curriculum will be provided to all middle school students as part of its Careers course.

School Board members say the PFL curriculum will consist of eighteen 30-minute lessons, which will be delivered over the course of a 9-week quarter.

Southern Door Middle School share these activities will be in partnership with United Way of Door County, local financial institutions, and Pockets Change.

Superintendent Patti Vickman explains, “In 2017, Southern Door High School was awarded the NexGen Personal Finance Gold Standard for its’ high school required course. This grant now provides the district with the opportunity to provide a required personal finance curriculum to all our middle school students.”

