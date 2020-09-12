Southern Door County School District one of 160 schools to receive safety grant worth over $150,000

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Southern Door County School District announced it is one of 160 schools nationwide to receive the COPS Safety Grant worth over $150,000.

According to District officials, the grant was awarded through the School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) and totals $156,853.

“With the new school year underway, the safety of our nation’s students remains paramount,” says COPS Office Director Phil Keith.

Southern Door County School District says this grant will be used to enhance safety measures and safety equipment within its learning facilities.

Superintendent Patti Vickman says, “Grant funds will be used to purchase classroom evacuation and lockdown to-go kits; additional video surveillance cameras on buses, facility door alarms, facility mapping software, a digital intercom system, and advanced safety training for District staff and its school resource officer.”

COPS Office Director Phil Keith explains, “Although this school year may look different at the start, now is the ideal time to make preparations to enhance school safety for when all of our children are back in the classroom.”

