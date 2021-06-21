LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Southern Door County School District receives America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV)- Southern Door County farmer directs America’s Farmers Grow Communities donations to Southern Door County School District.

On Monday, June 21, local farmer Jim Wautier directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund donation for the School District to use towards its sugar shack and maple syrup tapping experiences for students.

Southern Door County School District superintendent Patti Vickman is extremely humbled by Wautier’s nomination for their school district. Saying, “The donation will help to make some necessary repairs… that is part of our Farm to School program.”

America’s Farmers program is dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities across the country, so they turn to local farmers for nominations of nonprofit organizations to receive resources to strengthen the community.

Since 2010, the program has awarded more than $59 million dollars to non-profits, aspiring AG students, and public schools across the U.S.

To learn more about America’s Farmers programs impact on communities you can check out their website online.

