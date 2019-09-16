Southern Door Elementary receives grant to enhance STEAM program

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) — The Southern Door Elementary STEAM Program has been awarded a $10,000 grant to enhance the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) curriculum with the support of local farmers.

Earlier this year, America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, partnered with local farmers to nominate rural schools and awarded grants to enhance science, technology, engineering, and math programs.

Area farmers nominated Southern Door Elementary, resulting in Grow Rural Education awarding the school’s STEAM Program the $10,000 grant.

Southern Door Elementary, as well as other grant-winning schools across the nation, teachers, students, and community members develop plans to create more engaging and innovative STEM programs.

Grants can be used to help purchase STEM-related materials such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment.

Southern Door says their program will use the funds to conduct outdoor investigations and help students become better team members and increase their growth mindset.

To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated a school or school district to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000.

School districts that were nominated then submitted a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education’s Farmer

Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, reviewed the finalist applications and selected the winning school districts, including Southern Door County School District.

To view a complete list of winning STEM programs, click here.