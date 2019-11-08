Southern Door High School hosts blood drive

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) — Southern Door High School typically hosts three blood drives during the school year and one over the summer.

Friday the school hosted its first of the 2019-2020 academic year.

“It’s something that’s always in need, there’s always a shortage of blood,” Troy Pertzborn, a teacher at Southern Door and advisor to the Student Council, said. “It’s something where you feel like any time you donate blood, you’ve done something to give back to the community.”

Southern Door sees both student and community donors at its blood drives, which are organized by members of the Student Council.

“The Student Council members kind of just volunteer throughout the day to check people in and help people after they’re done giving blood,” Emma Hanson, Student Council President said.

Hanson has been volunteering at these blood drives since her freshman year.

She says that experience has helped shape her perception of the importance of donating blood.

“Hearing from the people who work here, how important it is and the need for it, that’s influenced me a lot,” Hanson said, “because they’re doing this every day so they know the reality.”

At a single Southern Door blood drive, between 30 and 40 pints of blood are typically donated.

Those pints can translate to scholarship money for the students who help make the drives a possibility.

“Student council members have the opportunity to receive some scholarship based on how many pints we donate,” Pertzborn said.

He went on to explain that the school usually earns about $1,500 from the Red Cross. That money is split between scholarship recipients.

Scholarship money aside, student volunteers say learning about the importance of blood donations is invaluable.

“I just hear all the things that the people who work here say and it affects me,” Hanson said, “and I think that more people need to be educated about why it’s so important.”

To find an upcoming Red Cross Blood Drive in your area, click here.