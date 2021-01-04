Southern Door High School one of 1,800 schools worldwide to offer new program

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Southern Door High School announced it is now one of approximately 1,800 schools worldwide to implement the AP Capstone™ Diploma program.

District officials say this program will focus on college-level research, collaboration, and presentation skills.

Superintendent Patti Vickman says, “This innovative program provides opportunities for a broader, more diverse student population ready for college and beyond. The program gives our teachers more leeway with curriculum choices, so their students can access more challenging coursework and sharpen their reading and writing skills. In surveying our students at Southern Door, there was interest shown by some of our students to be further challenged with a college-level research program.”

District officials say the program consists of two courses taken in sequence: AP Seminar and AP Research. Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma.

The District adds that students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research, but not on four additional AP Exams, will earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

Trevor Packer, Senior Vice President for AP and Instruction at the College Board shares, “We’re proud to offer AP Capstone, which enables students and teachers to focus on topics of their choice in great depth…This provides terrific opportunities for students to develop the ability to write and present their work effectively, individually, and in groups—the very skills college professors want their students to possess.”