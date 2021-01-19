Southern Door Superintendent retires after 45 years in education

SOUTHERN DOOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Patricia Vickman’s retirement was accepted on Jan. 19’s board meeting, after serving nine years as Southern Door’s Superintendent and 45 years in education.

The retirement is effective on Jun. 30, 2021.

“Mrs. Vickman’s high standards and expectations have moved our district forward and set us on

pace for being a destination school,” Board President Penny Price said.

Under Vickman’s direction, the district is known for its many innovations including:

Classes and programs designed to help students graduate college

Being career ready

Being community ready

Vickman was named Wisconsin Rural Superintendent of the Year in 2015.

According to a release, Vickman was a Southern Door alum and returned in 2012 as the Superintendent.

“We overcame a lot of challenges and saw some great successes in academics, the arts, athletics, and other school activities. That was only possible because of the belief you all had in me as your leader. For this I will be forever grateful,” says Vickman.

The Board of Education will be taking steps to begin a search process for a new Superintendent.